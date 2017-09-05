Hang on a minute or many more

Red telephone receiver hanging over gray background concept for on the phone, on hold or contact us

WELL that's 34 minutes of my life I won't get back.

Hanging on the phone yesterday for more than half an hour waiting for Mumbai or Manilla to give me a four-digit number so I can access my own money. Are you serious?

Then, after a hit parade of xylophone elevator music, my call is finally answered and I'm forced to play a round of 12 questions with the person on the other end to prove I am who I say I am.

This is how my bank wants to do business? Whichever branches haven't been closed have been "remodelled” to have less staff and more profit. And they tell me this is for my benefit.

It appears bank branches are nothing more than a shop window to sign up new customers. Existing customers will be tackled by the perky, slightly condescending concierge before they get within five metres of a teller. Don't be fooled. The concierge is not there to smile and greet you. Their sole purpose is to quickly usher you outside to use the ATMs that you purposely ignored on the way in.

Don't get me wrong I love the digital age. Fully embrace it. If I can do my banking at home in my pyjamas with a wine in one hand and my mobile in the other I'm not going to complain. Problem is not everything can be done online and banks have made it clear we're not that welcome inside the branches to talk to the few, over-worked remaining staff.

Am I alone here? Surely not. What's the longest time you've been kept on the phone by a bank's call centre?