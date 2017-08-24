22°
Sport

Hands up for a better community

24th Aug 2017 4:00 AM
All funds raised from the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival are given back to the local community.
All funds raised from the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival are given back to the local community.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CALLING all runners, walkers and everyone in between, you have a little more than a week to get your entries in for one of Coffs Harbour's largest and most iconic sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Running Festival.

"It may not be the size or have the status of the famous City to Surf, but as a percentage of population it's actually bigger,” event director Noel Phillips said.

"We also have live music, you are welcome to dress in a Gorilla suit (if that's your thing), and all funds raised are given back to the local community.”

And what is it that makes the Coffs Running Festival so special?

"There are a number of reasons but we believe it's because it is organised by the community for the community,” Noel said.

"It is also a homegrown event suitable for all ages and abilities helping to promote a healthier and happier community."

And where else can you run from the middle of your town along a shady, bush track, taking in icons such as the Botanic Gardens, Coffs Creek and Park Beach?

The event attracts more than 1,600 participants from all over Australia including elite athletes to babies in prams as well as more than 230 volunteers from the local community assist in ensuring it is a fun and professionally organised event.

The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour has been involved with the Running Festival since it began in 2011.

They supply a team of up to 100 volunteers for the weekend to assist with the BBQ, erect tents, set course signage and marshalling, and although much of their work is done behind the scenes, it is paramount to the event's success.

Another reason the Coffs Running Festival is so special is that the event beneficiaries all help out.

Volunteers from Coffs Coast Autism, Early Connections, Life Education (including the much loved Healthy Harold) and Camp Quality run the water stations.

The St John Ambulance volunteers look after the First Aid, and many individuals from the community including members of the Coffs Tri Club assist with registrations and other tasks.

Just by entering and walking or running in one of the events, you are helping contribute to a healthier and happier community, as well as raising much-needed funds for the nominated charities.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is on Sunday, September 3 at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

It offers a half marathon, 10km, 5km and 3km fun runs and walks all held on the Coffs Creek Walkway.

Online entries are available until 5pm on Friday, September 1 at villagesports.com.au. Late entries will be accepted at the Showground on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm and will incur a $10 late fee.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour running festival

Who'll like it hot in September?

Who'll like it hot in September?

Annual Curryfest celebration to spice up the streets of Woolgoolga next month

Buskers' big act

ONE OF A KIND: People call him the Space Cowboy

Space Cowboy will open the festival on September 23.

Bouquets and Brickbats

THUMBS UP: Meet Hugo and his little sister Stella who were keen to help pick up litter at the South Wall and on Jetty Beach whilst holidaying here with their grandparents last week. Their pre school in Tamworth teaches them all about the environment and how important it is not drop rubbish on the ground.

What's got the Cofffs Coast talking?

Improved justice for victims of rural crime

Laws to improve around stock theft, trespass and illegal hunting.

Laws to improve around stock theft, trespass and illegal hunting.

Local Partners

Coffs own Aladdin's cave to open for auction

ARE you after something unique such as a rare vintage car or century-old dentistry equipment?

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

PLAYING ON: Murray Mandel, 64, will be touring the country on an epic three year tour raising funds for Lifeline. He will be playing in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

Three things to do this week

Offshore Superboat Championships held in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Haven't made plans yet here's some inspiration

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Room for Everybody

16 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction Onsite...

"Offers Welcome Prior To Auction" Ideally located close to Neighbourhood shops, Primary and High Schools, playing fields, Bus stop, Baringa Hospital and only a...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

Spacious, Level and City Central

15 King Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $449,000

This great in town address is sure to impress. Sunny & spacious, this 3 bedroom home is big on space yet low on maintenance. Single level, with just one neighbour...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

Rural 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

Ultimate renter - current rent $380 per week...

30 Anderson Street, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Here's an opportunity to purchase a solid three-bedroom brick and tile home close to all amenities, currently rented at $380 per week. A bonus is the side and rear...

Hollywood Bliss

4 Beachfront Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $1,380,000

It's impossible not to be mesmerized by the sweeping ocean views from this landmark Sapphire Beach residence. The beauty of the grandly designed homes prime...

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

Rural 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Immaculate home, opposite park land...

14 Fisher Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $725,000

Sapphire Beach is famous for its beautiful coast line and relaxed lifestyle. Get ready to enjoy it all! Offering a stunning view opposite park land, this...

Beach bargain!...

13 Kelly Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $449,000 ...

Come and enjoy the pleasures of the sea just an easy walk from your door. This generously sized four-bedroom home boasts a bright stylish kitchen, large sunny...

Local business fills the 'missing link'

The Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour team (from left) Tammy Blundell, Aleta Stephens, Paul Child, Nicole Cardow, Andree Cardow, Emily Hodgens.

Coffs Coast real estate agents expand to the city centre

Sold On living on the Coffs Coast

Sold On Coffs Coast.

Your complete guide to a year in real estate on the Coffs Coast

Icon to go under the hammer

ON THE MARKET: Federation House will be auctioned next month.

COFFS Harbour's highest profile office building listed for sale.

There's a new Aussie property dream

NEW DREAM: Young Aussies more open to renting where they want to live and buying an investment property.

We're not after the family home and quarter acre block any more