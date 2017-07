Junior Marine Ranger school holiday program

What: BE involved with the behind the scenes work at DMM by preparing fish buckets for the animals and learn all about them during the special program. The day will be topped off with an exclusive in water dolphin encounter.

Where: Dolphin Marine Magic.

When: Thursday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 11.

Age: 8 to 16-years-old.

Cost: $275 per person.