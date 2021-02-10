Hand-painted number plates were ‘not stolen, OK’

A creative motorist has customised his number plates by hand, even writing they were “not stolen OK” – to clear up police confusion.

A disqualified driver busted with altered number plates will face court.

A Mitsubishi sedan was seen travelling along John Rice Avenue without lights, and with customised number plates at Elizabeth Vale around 2am on Wednesday.

Polices stopped the man, and found the plates had been painted over, and handpainted with different characters and a "helpful message" that they were "not stolen OK"

They also featured a percentage mark.

The driver was disqualified and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The 26-year-old from Rosetown was reported for driving disqualified, driving with defaced number plates and other offences. He will appear in court at a later date.

Originally published as Handpainted number plates were 'not stolen, OK'