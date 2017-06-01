Handmade with love

A CARD might seem like something you wouldn't miss much, but when you're away from family and friends, it's a touching way to keep in contact and local women are lending a hand.

While serving our country in Afghanistan, troops are unable to buy cards which inspired card makers to make extras and send them over for soldiers to write in and send back home.

Emerald Beach card maker Debbie Collins is part of a group locally who make cards, put them in a box and send them off to the local reserves where they continue onto Sydney and then to Afghanistan.

"The guys do appreciate it, I've received a beautiful postcard from a soldier overseas saying how much it means to them," said Debbie.

They originally started out making only Christmas cards from July through to September but wanted to do more.

"They miss out on birthdays, anniversaries and births so we make every type of greeting card all throughout the year for them.

The group make the cards out of their free time, their card stock and do it allwith kindness for the soldiers over seas.

Debbie started card making with a social group about eight years ago and now sells her cards at markets.

She first heard about Cards for Troops through her husband who was in the regular army for 32 years and is currently in the reserves.

Debbie said sending off cards to the troops has received great support from the community with people make cards and dropping them off to be part of the bulk sent off.

If you'd like to get involved, email debscraftshed@gmail.com