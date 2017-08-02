Handing over the keys of classic music

Sydney Conservatorium of Music students are embarking on a northern tour to Coffs Harbour, performing next Tuesday.

RENOWNED pianist David Miller AM will be performing with the young stars of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in Coffs Harbour on August 8.

"This year's ensemble is a string quartet with the special addition of a harpist and myself as the accompanying pianist,” David said.

"The group is carefully chosen from our most talented students."

The ensemble is presenting a varied program of solo, duo and chamber repertoire featuring Shostakovich, Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Bach, Ravel and Mozart.

David Miller with Sydney Conservatorium of Music students cellist Bethan Lillicrap and violinist Benjamin Adler.

David said he is excited to once again play on the gallery's magnificent nine-foot grand piano.

"It is a beautiful instrument and the gallery is a lovely space with acoustics well-suited to such an intimate, chamber-style concert."

On the week-long tour David also takes on the role of bus driver as the group travels to inspire the next generation to pick up an instrument.

"An important part of this tour has always been the visits to primary schools where the students give demonstration recitals and introduce children to instruments and musical performance," he said.

Sydney Conservatorium of Music Ensemble - Northern Tour

When: Tuesday, August 8 - 6pm for 6.30pm to 8pm; followed by 'meet the artists'.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, cnr Duke & Coffs St.

Cost: $20 adults. Free for school students accompanied by an adult ticket-holder.

Book tickets online via eventbrite: goo.gl/XqKEw8

Gallery enquiries: Call 6648 4863 or email gallery@chcc.nsw.gov.au.