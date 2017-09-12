Handel, 91, gets back his independence

AFTER he was robbed by a teenage boy, 91-year-old Handel Hughes has received a pleasant surprise in the form of an anonymous donation.

A community member said she was shocked to read Handel's story in The Advocate, prompting her to help the nonagenarian out.

Handel was riding his new electric bike home from his routine trip to the shopping centre when he was followed home by a thief.

The thief, who Handel described as a young boy around 14, stole the $2,200 bike from his backyard.

But what struck the anonymous donor most was that Handel, who lives alone, was "robbed of his independence".

The donor has now given Handel an electric bike.

"What's happened is a lady bought a bike around three years ago in Perth, but she injured her back and couldn't ride it," Handel said.

"She read the article and came to my house and gave me the bike. Although I haven't been able to ride it yet because I've fallen over and injured my back."

Handel thanked the woman for her generous donation.

"I'm so surprised people are so kind, I didn't ask for anything," he said.

"I'm terribly grateful for their kindness."