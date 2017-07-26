Hand making specialised equipment

A NEW location to work in has meant the men's shed are putting more back into the community and one families appreciation doesn't go unnoticed.

Mother, Karina Stephenson is just one of the many people the mens shed have helped out by making a specialised table for her 16-month-old son with dwarfism.

Theo has achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism which tends to lead to a weaker back in the person.

With a special chair already being used, the table designs were sent through by Westmead Hospital and made by the Coffs Harbour Mens Shed.

"We don't get given too many things so it meant a lot to me for them to just be so generous,” Karina said.

The table will be used for a long time for Theo to eat, play, draw and do everyday things on.

Tom Skinner from the mens shed said, "the community has been so good to us with the new shed and given us quite a bit. Now we're in our new shed, we want to put back into the community.

The mens shed have been at their new location near the racecourse for three months now and are happily settling in to life in the new large shed.

"It's a way for people to get out doors, it's a social activity for some of the guys and a chance to talk to people. It's an important outlet for guys and makes them feel needed.