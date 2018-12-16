Hand made Warwick 'house' flattened by Friday's storm

A severe thunderstorm bought damaging winds and flash flooding to much of the Southern Downs.

THE bible warns about building homes on sand, but perhaps the church should add a passage about using cardboard as a construction material.

It is advice that could have saved the staff from Wade Real Estate from watching their Christmas DownTown tree decorations destroyed by the severe thunderstorm that barrelled through Warwick on Friday afternoon.

When sales manager Kelly Reardon arrived at work this morning she found her staff's lovingly constructed gingerbread house torn asunder by wind and rain.

"It's shocking," she said

"We'll have to pull it down but it's a shame because the office girls put so much work into it.

"The house was Shelbi McMahon and Bonnie Howard's idea."

The gingerbread-themed Christmas decorations in front of Wade Real Estate were destroyed in the storm on Friday, December 14. Michael Nolan

Before its destruction the gingerbread house was a stand-out feature among the 60 trees decorated by Palmerin St businesses as part of the Christmas DownTown project.

Mrs Reardon said it drew plenty of positive comments via social media, and from pedestrians walking by.

"Because of the Christmas theme and us being a real estate agent, we needed something house related, and since it was built we had incorporated a colouring in competition as well," she said.

"But when you build a house out of cardboard there is a chance it will get water damaged.

"We risked it but we're happy that we got the rain."

Sadly, it is unlikely the gingerbread house will be re-built.

"We weren't insured," Mrs Reardon said.

"We always knew it would be trouble and we were not sure how to water proof it.

"It was a calculated risk."

Instead the new plan is to decorate the tree with something more weather proof.

While losing the house has come as real shock Mrs Reardon is more concerned that Bill and Nancy Gross, from Gross Wholesale Meats, will have their ornately decorated tree go unchallenged as the prettiest tree on the street.

It was the sight of Bill and Nancy's tree that prompted the staff from Wade Real Estate to go all-out and build the gingerbread house.

"We realised when we saw Bill and Nancy Gross's tree that we had to up the ante," Mrs Reardon said.

"They really lifted the standard for tree decorations and they have the tree beside ours."

Even with this recent heartbreak, Mrs Reardon thinks the effort was worthwhile.

"Christmas DownTown is amazing, it is a great initiative," she said

"I applaud Robyn Fraser for what she has done with it.

"I think it's brought a lot of interest into the main street which is excellent for retail."