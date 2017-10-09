29°
Hancock creates Coolangatta Gold history

Courtney Hancock on her way to victory in the 2017 Coolangatta Gold.
by Emma Greenwood

COURTNEY Hancock was in a world of pain as she entered the finishing chute of surf lifesaving's most gruelling race but winning a third Coolangatta title made it all worthwhile for the former Sawtell surf lifesaver.

Courtney Hancock became one of only four women to win the Coolangatta Gold for the third time. Photo: Harvie Allison/Harvpix
Hancock joined Hayley Bateup, Alicia Marriott and Liz Pluimers on Sunday as the only women to have three Gold titles when she won the 41.8km event, finishing 26 seconds ahead of fast-finishing Allie Britton, who blitzed the run leg.

Now competing for Northcliffe on the Gold Coast, the 29 year-old led virtually from start to finish, locked in a race with former Australian swimming representative Georgia Miller until the run leg before holding off Britton to register what she rates as her toughest Gold victory.

"I've done that race many times against the best and that one was the toughest," Hancock said.

"You just didn't know what to expect. There were so many good girls in there, so many people doing it for the first time.

"I had no idea how much work everyone had done.

"It was always going to be tactical. It was flat and it was really close and I knew it was going to be.

"It was a completely different race from last year."

