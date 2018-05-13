Hamish Blake bakes his son the most EPIC cake ever

It was love at first slime. Picture: Instagram

COMEDIAN Hamish Blake is truly up for dad of the year after the most epic cake baking effort ever.

He melted mums' hearts across the country last year when he stayed up all night baking his son Sonny's third birthday cake - a red truck with an edible hinge.

The red truck that solidified Hamish's reputation as a serious baking dad. Source: Instagram.

So, he had a lot to live up to this year. But we think he's outdone himself.

His brief was incredibly ambitious from the get-go - a slimer with green slime coming out of his mouth (AKA any four-year-old's best cake dream).

The brief - Slimer from Ghostbusters. Source: Instagram.

He talked us through the hilarious and laborious process on Instagram Stories.

The impressive structure was made up of six cakes and held together with a silver scaffolding that Hamish explained was crucial for the cake not to collapse. He likened his structure to the engineering of the Eiffel Tower.

There was some deliberation about the consistency of the slime - understandable.

Gotta get that slime right. Source: Instagram

At one point his wife Zoe Foster Blake can be heard cheering her husband on in the background. It is understood however that she retired to bed before the cake was completed.

A friend was roped in for the mission. Also, drinks breaks.

Baking is better with moral support. Source: Instagram.

And after many hours, this was the result.

Love at first slime. Source: Instagram.

That be some serious #dadgoals smashed right there.

And we're not the only ones holding our breath.

"I don't know what a "life'' is but I'm seriously invested in your mouth hose shooting slime,'' one Instagram commenter said.

"Sonny's birthday is seriously my favourite time of year,'' said another.

"I am LIVING for this,'' wrote another.

UPDATE: IT WORKED! Here is Sonny catching the slime, complete with lame Dad pun.

Well done Hamish, well done. Now you've only got about another 12 years of this to go.