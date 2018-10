Ruby is pet of the week.

DO you have an eye on a black cat or dog at an RSPCA shelter?

From now until Wednesday, October 31, all adult cats and dogs with black in their coats will be available to take home for a reduced adoption fee.

Ruby the cat is pet of the week and loves a cuddle.

She is easy to handle and has medium hair.

Adult cats will be $50 and adult dogs $100.

To see what pets are available for adoption at your local RSCPA, visit adoptapet.com.au