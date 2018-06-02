Menu
WELL SERVED: Andrew Fraser MP makes the awards to JP's Ian Wright and Bill Farrell for 50 years service.
Half century of commendable JP service

Greg White
by
2nd Jun 2018 10:00 AM

THE Coffs Coast has been served for 50 years by Justices Of The Peace, Bill Farrell and Ian Wright.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, made commendations to the pair and said the community is fortunate having people like them giving so much to the Coffs Coast.

"It is a remarkable achievement to provide half a century of service as a Justice Of The Peace (JP) and one that deserves to be honoured,” he said.

"As JP's of 50 years they have played an important parts in the legal system and in our community by helping hundreds of people at key moments in their lives such as when they buy a house, access superannuation or go to court.”

JP's serve as an independent witness to documents people use for official or legal purposes and there are almost 95,000 of them volunteering across NSW.

People may search for a JP by visiting the online public register at www.jp.nsw.gov.au

