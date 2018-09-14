Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Paramedics transported the man to Murwillumbah District Hospital
CRASH: Paramedics transported the man to Murwillumbah District Hospital Trevor Veale
Crime

Hairpin bend sends 68-year-old motorcyclist flying

by Nikki Todd
13th Sep 2018 6:07 PM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after losing control of his motorbike near Dungay in the Tweed Valley.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene of the accident on Tomewin Rd around 3.30pm today after a 68-year-old man was reported to have fallen off his motorbike.

The motorcyclist appears to have lost control of his bike while approaching a hairpin bend on the northbound side of the road near the intersection of Athelstan Terrace, before falling down a hill, the spokesman said.

Paramedics transported the man to Murwillumbah District Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

dungay murwillumbah district hospital nsw ambulance tweed valley crash
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Doctor praised for saving local mother's lives

    premium_icon Doctor praised for saving local mother's lives

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    • 14th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Police crack $3 million romance, business email scam

    Police crack $3 million romance, business email scam

    Crime Police urge victims of romance or business scams to report it ASAP.

    • 14th Sep 2018 4:56 AM
    Urgent police increase needed to stop 'ice terror'

    premium_icon Urgent police increase needed to stop 'ice terror'

    News "Local police are so stretched that they're drowning."

    No retrial granted in Bowraville murders

    premium_icon No retrial granted in Bowraville murders

    Crime Court decision handed down this morning.

    Local Partners