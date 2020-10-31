Hail hits as storms roll through NSW

Sydney's southwest suburbs have copped a battering of rain, wild winds and hail as severe thunderstorms move east across NSW.

Hail and heavy rain struck Camden, Campbelltown and Wollondilly around midday today before the storm cell moved towards Sutherland.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Shuang Wang said severe thunderstorms warnings were issued for large parts of NSW throughout the afternoon, with giant hail likely on the mid north coast and Northern Rivers area as the storm moves up the coast.

Ms Wang said the low pressure system, which is moving east across the state, will bring a dumping of heavy rain to parts of the Illawarra, southern tablelands and Snowy Mountains district later today with flash flooding warnings for coastal areas.

⚡Detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning⚡

for HEAVY RAINFALL, LARGE HAILSTONES and DAMAGING WINDS

For people in parts of Sydney and Greater Wollongong areas. These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. https://t.co/MzyCy2cHge pic.twitter.com/xV25k0thfP — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) October 31, 2020

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is current for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Metropolitan, Illawarra, south coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains, Australian Capital Territory and parts of the Riverina and Northern Tablelands districts.

Ms Wang said conditions are expected to ease by Sunday, although strong coastal winds could continue through the weekend.

Originally published as Hail hits southwest Sydney as storms roll through NSW