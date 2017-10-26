Hail falls as thunderstorms track to the coast

Hail has been reported at Coopernook this afternoon as thunderstorms track towards the Coffs Coast.

HAIL the size of a 50-cent piece has been reported on the Mid North Coast this afternoon as a heavy thunderstorm threatens to hit the Coffs Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported large hailstones have fallen at Coopernook on the Mid North Coast.

Readers also reported hailstones on the Dirty Creek Range just after 4.30pm.

The radar shows a storm tracking over the New England headed east towards Ebor.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of Northern New South Wales.

The bureau advised a low pressure system is tracking eastwards across New South Wales triggering thunderstorm activity through parts of New South Wales.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce giant hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours in the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Tablelands, Northern Tablelands and parts of the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains and South West Slopes districts. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle, Armidale, Orange and Tamworth.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Riverina, Lower Western and Upper Western districts. Locations which may be affected include Parkes, Condobolin, West Wyalong, Cobar, Forbes, Lake Cargelligo, Temora and Peak Hill.

4 cm hail has been observed from a thunderstorm at Coopernook, on the Mid North Coast.

5cm hail has been observed from a thunderstorm at Gresford, in the Lower Hunter at about 4pm.