SHOCK jock Ray Hadley’s police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.
Crime

Hadley’s son quits force after drugs charge

by Perry Duffin, AAP
12th Sep 2018 2:20 PM

SHOCK jock Ray Hadley's police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.

Then senior constable Daniel Hadley was allegedly caught in possession of 0.79 grams of cocaine at a pub in Rouse Hill in Sydney's northwest on August 3 after a professional standards investigation.

His matter was called at Parramatta Local Court today but only Hadley's lawyer appeared.

Daniel Hadley was named police officer of the year for St Marys Local Area Command in 2014.
The court heard Hadley may enter a plea the next time the case is before the same court on October 3.

Police confirmed today the 28-year-old had resigned after the drugs charge.

