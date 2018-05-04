Hacks to making McDonald's at home

Daniel Whyte's version of the Big Mac looks pretty similar to the real deal. Source:Facebook

Daniel Whyte's version of the Big Mac looks pretty similar to the real deal. Source:Facebook

IF YOU'VE ever been so enthralled in a Netflix binge, or perhaps at the height of a hungover - the thought of leaving your couch to do a Macca's run can make you want to hurl. Luckily, for the fast food fiends out there - this Facebook group may be your saviour.

Providing you have a few ingredients, the Homemade McDonald's page basically shows you how to make replica Big Macs, McMuffins, Chicken nuggets and even fries from your very own kitchen.

An Australian Facebook group is showing members how to make replica McDonald’s menu items from home.

The group, which has around 2100 members, is run by admin Joel - who told Broadsheet he'd been cooking homemade McDonald's for a few years before starting the group in February.

"I would mostly make QPs [Quarter Pounders], Big Macs or cheebus [cheeseburgers]," he said.

"I'm in another group called Fat, Lazy and Useless where I would upload some of my Macca's meals and members thought they were pretty funny. So I made a group and invited some friends but didn't expect people to post stuff."

To date, the group has received posts from members on how to create some of our favourite menu items, including burgers, nuggets and even apple pies. The poster - along with ingredients and a method - uploads photos of their efforts for the appreciation of other members. It really is a group made in heaven.

Members are required to take the replica attempts very seriously.

Members are required to take the replica attempts very seriously.Source:Facebook

According to Joel, the most impressive creation so far has been a complete "Family Feast" by a member Daniel Yakimov, which included a Big Mac, McFeast, Cheeseburger, McChicken, large fries, ten McNuggets, Oreo McFlurry and post-mix Fanta.

Some people have been able to nail replica McMuffins. Source:Facebook

But the recipe that's perhaps got us salivating the most? This homemade concoction for a Big Mac by Daniel Whyte, who says his version is an eight out of 10.

So here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

Tip Top Hamburger Rolls 6pk (cut into thirds)

600g of lean beef mince (makes 12 patties, 50g each)

Head of iceberg lettuce, finely shredded

Finely diced small brown onion

200g Usa Red Cheddar (From Gervasi Deli)

Zuni pickle (From Meatsmith)

Salt

Pepper

Members often post images of the ingredients used in their McDonald's recipes.Source:Facebook

Big Mac Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup (300g) Best foods Mayo

1 tablespoon Masterfoods Relish Gherkin

1 1/2 teaspoons Masterfoods Garlic Powder

1 1/2 teaspoons Masterfoods Onion Powder

2 tsp Cornwells White Vinegar

Pinch of white pepper "Saxa"

2 tsp French's Classic Yellow Mustard (from Piedimontes Supermarket North Fitzroy, Coles or Costco)

1/2 tsp Sweet Smoked Paprika (from Spicelicious)

Daniel Whyte's version of the Big Mac looks pretty similar to the real deal. Source:Facebook

Tools:

Baking paper (to squish burgers)

Small pot (to squish burgers)

Sandwich press (to toast buns)

Wire cheese slicer

Non stick pan

Slotted spatula

Sharp knife

Tips:

Having a real sharp knife helps cut the buns, failing that a serrated bread knife.

Cut the cheese with a wire cheese cutter, a knife won't work

Prep everything beforehand, it helps to assemble fast, as they go cold fast.

Lightly toast buns on a sandwich press.

Use a heaped teaspoon of Big Mac sauce

The burgers shrink around 10-20 per cent depending on the fat content, the more fat content the more they will shrink, plan accordingly.

Salt and pepper the patty prior to cooking.

Flip patties when edges start to turn from red to brown

I've added locations to purchase rarer ingredients if you're in Melbourne, most others you can get from the supermarket.

The real McDonalds Big Mac- spot the difference? Source:istock

Assemble:

Bun First

Sauce (1 tsp)

Onion (1/2 tsp)

Lettuce (enough to cover sauce)

Patty

Cheese

Bun

Sauce

Onion (1/2 to tsp)

Lettuce (enough to cover sauce)

Pickle (optional)

Patty

Sesame seed bun top

Founder Joel says he'd like to see the page spread worldwide - and even lets vegans have a bite of the action.

"We took a poll and they [the vegans] passed," he said. "There are some disgruntled members that don't like it.

"Some of the menu items in other countries are nuts ... I want to see that."