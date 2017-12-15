HACKED: Cr Arkan's identity used in phishing scam

"I'm definitely still in Woolgoolga, not Cyprus,” said Cr John Arkan.

CR John Arkan said his phone has been ringing off the hook today after his identity has been used as part of an email phishing scam.

Cr Arkan said he believes hackers have obtained his contact lists, with friends and colleagues receiving messages from an email address he says is not his own.

The email, which even Mayor Cr Denise Knight received, claims Cr Arkan is in Cyprus with a desperate need for money.

"Hope you are ok?, I am in Limassol, Cyprus at the moment and I just misplaced my bag in a Taxi. I had my phone, passport and money in it. I am trying to sort things out. I need your help,” the email read.

Cr Arkan said he would like to assure all friends, family and colleagues that he is still in Woolgoolga.

"My concern is that they've got into my phone and email lists and are contacting people. I don't know how, but it is of concern,” he said.

"I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and I'm definitely still in Woolgoolga, not Cyprus.”