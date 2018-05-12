Habgood pivotal as Blues lift women's golf crown

YOUNG Nambucca Heads golfer Darcy Habgood has played a pivotal role in the Golf NSW team taking out the Australian Women's Interstate Teams Championship at Glenelg Golf Club in South Australia this week.

Habgood finished with five wins from six starts for the Blues and has earmarked herself as one of the up-and-coming stars of NSW and Australian Amateur golf.

The 18-year-old, playing at position number four in the final, showed her mettle in the strong winds and blizzard-like temperatures, delivering an early win for the Blues with a with a 5/3 win over her Western Australian Opponent, Yeah-Jin Lee.

NSW eventually won the final against Western Australia 4 matches to 2 to take home the Gladys Hay Trophy for the first time in nine years.

Habgood was thrilled with her performance over the week.

"I enjoyed the week. I was very happy with how I played all week,” she said.

"The team vibe was excellent, and there was lots of positive energy.”

Having already had a taste of professional golf earlier this year playing in the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville and the Women's NSW Open, next up for Habgood is the Queensland Amateur championship during August.

It will be a satisfying return home for the former Maroon representative, who is relishing the chance of playing some very familiar courses.

"I think I can win, maybe. I have a good chance of being in contention," she smiled.