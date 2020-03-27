Gyms new platform

Coffs Coast Health Club owners Duncan and Carla Marchant have been working hard to move the club to an online platform after the Government announcement of non-essential business changes.

NO strangers to a challenge, husband and wife duo Duncan and Carla Marchant might have lost everything in the 2003 Canberra fires but they’re knuckling down to keep the Coffs Coast Health Club available to the community.

Owners of Coffs Coast Health Club located in Toormina and Moonee, Duncan and Carla were devastated to hear the news gyms, along with other non-essential businesses, had under 24 hours since the Government announcement on Sunday night to close their doors.

The heart break comes not just from the behind the scenes business aspect, but from the community they had to say goodbye to and staff they knew they couldn’t keep during these uncertain times.

“We didn’t sleep at all that night, we were working all through the night trying to figure out what we could and couldn’t do,” Coffs Coast Health Club owner Duncan Marchant said.

Thinking about their 50 plus staff, over 2,000 members and connections in the community, Duncan and Carla decided the best course of action was to put everyone’s membership on hold until they figured out their next move.

“We had members come in the door upset because their place was told to shut and we had pensioners offering to still pay their memberships.

“On Monday morning we decided at 12pm, we weren’t going to take anybody’s money.

“We put everybody’s membership on hold until we could come up with an online solution.

“Hundreds of members offered to continue to pay their memberships but we don’t want to just take their money, we want to provide content.

Hardly stopping for a rest since the government announcement on Sunday night, Duncan, Carla and a handful of employees have had their heads down creating an online platform to provide content for members.

Their popular classes have been live streamed, workout routines uploaded and equipment rented out to members.

Their online Health Club has launched and is accessible for members with workouts and classes ready to be enjoyed.

On top of the online members only access, the Facebook page Coffs Coast Health Club Online Community has been created to help the Coffs Community whether they’re members or not.

“We as business owners can’t control this. It’s taken out of our hands and all we can control is our action to it.

“Health is your greatest wealth, you can’t be a health club and focus on money instead of peoples health.

“If it sends us broke, it took us 10 years to build everything up and we’re prepared to go back to zero again and start again.

For more information or for online access, visit coffscoasthc.com.au