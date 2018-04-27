Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

CHRIS ROCKS: Baristas Stephanie Hennicks and Gemma Antrobus rub shoulders with Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth at Coffee Rocks in Rainbow Beach.

AS IF there weren't enough reasons to visit Rainbow Beach the list just got blown out of the water with confirmation Hollywood mega-star Chris Hemsworth is spending the week there with his family.

The Thor star has been spotted all around the beach side town this week - making the most of the Cooloola Coast waves and fine dining and obliging celebrity-smitten locals with his genuineness and willingness to have his photo taken.

Rainbow Beach barista Stephanie Hennicks, who has always been a fan of the Aussie heartthrob ("who isn't?" she said) could not press enough how down-to-earth the big movie name star was.

She said Hemsworth had been in early each day to Coffee Rocks on Rainbow on the main strip in Rainbow Beach Rd to grab a morning almond latte before hitting the beach and later returning with his wife and children for breakfast.

"He's just really down-to-earth, really genuine- he definitely does fit into Rainbow," the thrilled cafe worker said.

"If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local.

"He's down the beach, going for surfs and getting coffee in town - what everyone does here."

Another amazing part of the @australia coast!! A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

She said the 'very fit and very handsome' actor did not disappoint in real life and described his family - made up of his Spanish model wife Elsa Pataky and three children, as perfect.

Rainbow Beach has absolutely turned on the charm and postcard perfect conditions for the world famous family, who are believed to have arrived late on Sunday and will be heading back home tomorrow (Wednesday).

The owner of the Rainbow Hair and Beauty Studio (near The Plantation Resort in the main street of Rainbow Beach, where the Hemsworths are believed to be staying) Tessia Fitzgerald, has now met the famous couple and their "incredibly cute" twin boys a couple of times.

"I was so excited to meet him and he was just really nice and friendly," she said today.

STAR STRUCK: Tessia Fitzgerald got up close with Chris Hemsworth at Rainbow Beach this week

Aussies tend to give celebrities a bit more space than Americans, and Rainbow Beach locals would be just the tonic for the Hemsworths, who are followed by the paparazzi.

"I think people have been a little bit shy about approaching him. I ran across the road and said 'Hi I'm Tessia, it's nice to meet you'.

He was really nice. He was talking about how he loves Rainbow Beach because it's a nice, small town and so close to Double Island Point."

"It's just incredibly good publicity to have someone like Chris staying here and surfing Double Island Point every day.

"The day I met them I gave them some vouchers to come in for a massage and Elsa (Pataky, Chris's wife) came in yesterday for a massage.

"This morning he (Chris) was heading to Double Island so I'm hoping he will come in for a massage this afternoon."

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky (centre) at Rainbow Beach Hair and Beauty where she went for a massage.

Tessia is hoping Elsa brings the twins in for a haircut before the family break at Rainbow winds up tomorrow.

"This is an absolutely beautiful part of the world and it is just awesome that someone the magnitude of Chris Hemsworth would choose to bring his family here for a holiday," said Tessia.