Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning. Philippe Coquerand
Gympie fatal crash victim's body discovered on morning walk

Frances Klein
31st Jan 2019 11:51 AM
A RESIDENT on an early morning walk made a distressing discovery in tall grass alongside Anderleigh Rd at Kia Ora early this morning.

The body of a motorcyclist was discovered, which is thought to have been lying just off the road since crashing through a barbed-wire fence last night.

This morning, police investigators confirmed a man in his 40s from Kia Ora, who was travelling to Gympie, was killed after his motorbike left the road near a bend.

He is believed to be a resident of Anderleigh Rd. 

It is initially believed the crash happened about 10pm last night, police crash investigator Glenn Rusten said.

The body was discovered by someone walking who contacted emergency services about 5.30am.

They have been offered counselling by police, he said.

"Most people are quite distressed when they come across a body," Mr Rusten said.

