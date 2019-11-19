Gympie fatal crash accused pleads guilty to drug offence

Joshua-James Cameron Langley, accused of causing a fatal crash at Long Flat, has appeared in Gympie court again. FILE PHOTO

Joshua-James Cameron Langley, accused of causing a fatal crash at Long Flat, has appeared in Gympie court again. FILE PHOTO

THE Gympie man accused of causing the Long Flat crash that killed local cafe manager Karen Zahner in January last year has pleaded guilty to a separate drug utensils charge in court.

Joshua-James Cameron Langley, 29, was found with a glass pipe used to smoke methylamphetamine during a police search of a Wickham St unit on August 15 this year, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

He pleaded not guilty to possessing methylamphetamine on April 21 last year, while a breach of bail charge was dismissed because the prosecution offered no evidence.

Langley's solicitor, Tim Campion, tried to have the possession charge adjourned for case conferencing, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the matter had already gone on long enough.

"This has only just come to me, you must realise that it's been in the hands of another lawyer," Mr Campion said.

"You appeared on the 28th of May 2018 for him, Mr Campion," Mr Callaghan replied.

"I'm going to ask for pleas today Mr Campion, because I said on the last occasion that pleas are to be entered on this occasion, and when I say that I mean it each and every time. You've got to understand that."

The possession matter was adjourned until February 17 next year.

Relating to the utensils charge, prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court police found the pipe concealed in Langley's pants during the search on the morning of August 16.

Sgt Manns said Langley admitted to police he'd used the pipe to smoke methylamphetamine.

Mr Campion said his client had completely given up the drug "around the same time" of the offence.

Mr Callaghan fined Langley $400.

The court heard an indictment has been presented against Langley on a charge of dangerous driving causing death or grievous bodily harm while being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

It's unclear whether that matter will be completed in the next Gympie District Court sittings starting next Monday, November 25.