Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year Gordon Lloyd Adams has pleaded not guilty to six child sex abuse charges including two of rape.
Former Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year Gordon Lloyd Adams has pleaded not guilty to six child sex abuse charges including two of rape. Tanya Easterby
News

Gympie citizen of the year on child rape charges

Sherele Moody
by
8th Nov 2017 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE child rape trial of a prominent Gympie man has been delayed.

Former Senior Citizen of the Year Gordon Lloyd Adams will remain on bail after his case was held over in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and four of indecent treatment of a girl under 14.

He will return to court for a brief mention on Friday when a new trial date is expected to be given.

The 64-year-old father-of-11 is a devout Catholic and has been recognised for his work with the region's aged community.

- NewsRegional

Related Items

children court crime gympie rape
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Unsolved murders in massive police overhaul

    premium_icon Unsolved murders in massive police overhaul

    News EVERY unsolved murder committed in NSW since the early ‘70s will be revisited by police in an unprecedented bid to bring justice to the victims’ long-suffering...

    Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    premium_icon Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    Crime “I had no intention of doing what I did.”

    • 14th May 2018 12:59 PM
    The love of a mother

    premium_icon The love of a mother

    News Gallery: The cutest and newest faces on the Coffs Coast

    Young man killed in car crash

    Young man killed in car crash

    News A MAN has died in a single vehicle crash overnight.

    Local Partners