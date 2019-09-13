Menu
Grace Burg in finals action in Brisbane.
Sport

Gymnasts hold their own against the best

12th Sep 2019 12:43 PM
THE CASS Energy squad have recently returned from the FISAF National Sport Aerobic and Fitness Championships in Brisbane.

The CASS squad did not disappoint at the championships, taking on more experienced opposition with all team members making the finals.

Coach Cassie Scully was so proud and happy for her athletes given this was either their first Nationals or first time in a new category.

Scully said making Nationals finals is the best learning experience you can have, so the future looks bright for these girls.

Every athlete was up there pushing for a podium finish in a great display.

Grace Burg, 12, finished second in the semi finals and held her spot to take out the silver medal in the final.

