Gymnast’s gravity-defying nude shoot

Katelyn Ohashi dazzles on the mat. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Katelyn Ohashi dazzles on the mat. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

KATELYN Ohashi continues to bend the laws of physics - and now she's doing it in the buff.

The UCLA gymnast, whose floor routines in college competition saw her become an internet sensation, has posed nude for ESPN's Body Issue.

And - unlike some of the athletes who take part - it wasn't your standard stand and flex.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Producers dragged in a trampoline and had the 22-year-old perform some extremely powerful poses metres in the air.

Behind the scenes images show the American showing off her incredible athleticism.

Powerful. Picture: Eric Lutzens

Ohashi experienced the pitfalls of becoming an overnight celebrity when she was targeted by body shamers on social media.

"I feel like, a lot of times, I've felt alone when I was going through all this stuff," Ohashi said last month.

"Social media portrays one side of a person that they don't mind you seeing, but the other parts are hidden and not so openly talked about.

"And so being that person that welcomes every person that doesn't feel 'normal' - or whatever that means right - with open arms and make them feel like they're not the only people. Because, trust me, everyone's going through their own things."

Try finding fault with these photos.

Perfect lines. Picture: Eric Lutzens

Ohashi captured the world's imagination largely through her ability to bounce straight back up from splits most humans would take days to recover from.

It almost hurts to look at, especially her final splits in the routine, but it's all part of the fun for Ohashi, who competes with a beaming smile plastered across her face as she treats the crowd - and now the internet - to something seriously special.

She even caught LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson's attention.

"UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi gave one of the most exciting and electric floor performances that I've seen in college gymnastics! She scored a perfect 10 against Oklahoma. Must watch TV!" Johnson tweeted.

Katelyn Ohashi has undeniable energy. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

A trampoline was use for the shoot. Picture: Eric Lutzens