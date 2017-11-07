Gymnast sets sights on nationals

GMAES TIME: Shane-Anne Child receives her Variety Heart scholarship award from previous recipients, singer Finnian Johnson and Paralympian Maddie Elliott.

COFFS Coast gymnast Shane-Anne Child has taken another step towards achieving her Special Olympics dream by securing Variety Heart scholarship.

Shane-Anne, 14, will travel to the Special Olympics National Games in Adelaide next year after securing the scholarship provided by Variety, the children's charity.

Shane-Anne commenced gymnastics training when she was eight years old as therapy and to help develop her co-ordination and strength.

Since then gymnastics has become her passion, and she looks forward to her weekly training and performing in competitions.

"I'm thankful to Variety for my scholarship,” Shane-Anne said.

"It's great to be supported in my dream to one day compete at the highest level in the Special Olympics.”

The Special Olympics Australia National Games will be held in Adelaide from April 16-20.

The Games are expected to attract 1000 athletes with intellectual disability who will compete in 11 sports.

The Variety Heart Scholarships Program provides scholarships for children aged from six to 17 years to help them to follow their dreams.