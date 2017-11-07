Sport

Gymnast sets sights on nationals

GMAES TIME: Shane-Anne Child receives her Variety Heart scholarship award from previous recipients, singer Finnian Johnson and Paralympian Maddie Elliott.
GMAES TIME: Shane-Anne Child receives her Variety Heart scholarship award from previous recipients, singer Finnian Johnson and Paralympian Maddie Elliott.
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Coast gymnast Shane-Anne Child has taken another step towards achieving her Special Olympics dream by securing Variety Heart scholarship.

Shane-Anne, 14, will travel to the Special Olympics National Games in Adelaide next year after securing the scholarship provided by Variety, the children's charity.

Shane-Anne commenced gymnastics training when she was eight years old as therapy and to help develop her co-ordination and strength.

Since then gymnastics has become her passion, and she looks forward to her weekly training and performing in competitions.

"I'm thankful to Variety for my scholarship,” Shane-Anne said.

"It's great to be supported in my dream to one day compete at the highest level in the Special Olympics.”

The Special Olympics Australia National Games will be held in Adelaide from April 16-20.

The Games are expected to attract 1000 athletes with intellectual disability who will compete in 11 sports.

The Variety Heart Scholarships Program provides scholarships for children aged from six to 17 years to help them to follow their dreams.

Topics:  coffs harbour gymnastics scholarship variety australia

Coffs Coast Advocate
Ever wanted to run a business by the beach?

Ever wanted to run a business by the beach?

New-look foreshores looking for a cafe operator

It's time to have your say on local park

CORINDI TO PARK BEACH: Coffs Coast Regional Draft Plan is open for review and comment.

Comment, review or suggest; your turn to voice an opinion

A burning issue arises in Bellingen after harvest

Tarkeeth Forest post-clearfelling fire.

Forestry burn outrages protesters after clear felling harvest

HIGHWAY HELL: Unpaid workers demand answers

AT LEFT: Gerry McMullan, pictured with his wife Kathy, is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by Ostwald Bros.

"The system's broken, subbies don't get the protection they need."

Local Partners

Purton has eyes on winning the race that stops the nation

IT'S been two decades since a whippet thin Zac Purton first walked into Trevor Hardy's stable in Coffs Harbour as an apprentice jockey.

Rain washes away Diggers' hopes for victory

Nana Glen batsman Justin Saker top scored for his team against Coffs Colts before rain washed out play.

Fast runs were order of the day but rain forced draws in cricket.

Punter’s whopping risk for $555k reward

Thomas Hobson can make Rich Ricci’s dream come true.

Punters have splashed out absurd amounts of money