Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I really went into a dark place’

GWYNETH Paltrow has opened up about one of the toughest times in her life, revealing that she was once in a "dark place".

The actress told her mom Blythe Danner on an episode of the Goop podcast titled Gwyneth x Blythe: On Mothers and Daughters that she'd struggled with post-partum depression after the birth of her son, Moses, in 2006.

"I think [it] was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got postnatal depression," Paltrow told her mom.

"I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it just … it took a while. I really went into a dark place," the 45-year-old recalled.

Paltrow shares son Moses, 12, and daughter Apple, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple announced their decision to "consciously uncouple in 2014."

The mother-daughter duo also spoke about Danner's dating life. Paltrow suggested making a Tinder account for her 75-year-old mum.

"No, I have no interest, really I don"t," Danner said. "If I got my heart broken then I'd probably jump off the railing."

That's when Paltrow suggested her mother get a vibrator.

"I can also go to goop.com and get [you] a vibrator," she told her mother who quickly shot down that idea too.

Paltrow is currently engaged to Brad Falchuk.

