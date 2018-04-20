Menu
Gwen Stefani lost a quiz about her own life.
Gwen Stefani loses quiz about her own life

by Joe Reid
20th Apr 2018 9:45 AM

THE cliche that fans - particularly the most dedicated fans - know the stars better than they know themselves was proved incredibly true on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel welcomed his guest, pop star and The Voice judge Gwen Stefani, with a little game show, one featuring one of her most Gwen-obsessed superfans. And just like that Friends episode where the guys and the girls competed to see who knew each other best, Gwen and GwenFan faced off with trivia questions based on Gwen's life. She … could have been better.

By virtue of knowing the answers to questions about Gwen's first job, the first song she wrote, her small role in Martin Scorsese's 2004 film The Aviator, even the place her dad worked, GwenFan was able to best her idol and win a prize package of swag from her own office.

Gwen didn't do that badly. There were a lot of beat-to-the-buzzer moments, and Gwen did know how old her 90-year-old aunt is. She also showed a truly embarrassing photo of her as a kid with a mullet, though the real story there was the tepid audience reaction to Gwen saying "I just think that me and Blake [Shelton] were always meant to be together" because of the haircut. Like ha ha ha but seriously, nobody wants Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to be a couple - figure it out!

This article was originally published on The Decider and is reproduced with permission.

celebrity gwen stefani music television

