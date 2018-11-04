Menu
A young man has died tragically while delivering pizza at Gwandalan.
News

Teen run over by own car while delivering pizza

4th Nov 2018 7:30 PM

A TEENAGE pizza delivery driver has died after being run over by his own car at Gwandalan.

Police have released an official statement about the tragedy which happened about 7.45pm yesterday.

The 18-year-old man had stopped his Ford Falcon on Billbabourie Road at Gwandalan to make a delivery.

After he got out of the car, it's believed it rolled down the street before hitting him.

Emergency services attended and the treated the man but he died at the scene.

Police from Tuggerah Lakes Police District attended and have started investigating.

Inquiries are continuing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

