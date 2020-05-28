Guy Sebastian’s former agent seeks AVO against singer

The messy and public stoush between Guy Sebastian and his former agent has just become uglier with Titus Day applying for an AVO against the singer in court on Thursday.



Day also said he has more to say after claiming "I have nothing to lose anymore".



Police sources have confirmed Day contacted them this week but no further action has been taken.



Day said he had filed an ­application at Waverley Local Court for a Provisional Apprehensive Violence Order against Mr Sebastian.



The matter is listed for mention on June 11.



Mr Sebastian has been contacted for comment.



The AVO comes one week after Sebastian's legal team sought to amend his Federal Court case against Day after ­all­egedly discovering international neighbouring rights royalties, totalling almost $US20,000, went missing in January.



Day repeatedly directed a neighbouring rights business to transfer the funds to an unknown bank account, according to the court application.



The neighbouring rights business first tried to deposit the payment into an account controlled by Day's now-liquidated management company 6 Degrees, according to Sebastian's lawyers.



The pair are set to battle it out in court later this month, with Sebastian alleging that he is owed $200,000 over alleged breach of contract, as well as performance and other fees.



Meanwhile, Day said he is owed $800,000 by The Voice star.



The relationship between the pair, whose families used to holiday together, came to an end in November 2017 after a 12-year working relationship.



Things seemed to be civil between the pair at the time.



"After 12 great years to­gether I'm very sad to be losing Guy as a client," Day said at the time.



"But he is a wonderful talent and a good person, so I wish him well in everything he does."



However, the relationship has turned toxic since.



"The past two years has been a very difficult time for my family and to publicly state what has been happening makes it all the more real," Day said.