A domestic violence offender will spend another two months behind bars.
'Gutless coward': Man crushed victim's arm with glass door

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:43 AM
A man who crushed his victim's arm with a sliding door will spend the next two months behind bars.

The 27-year-old appearing by video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place, wilful damage, failure to appear and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court was told the worst of his offending occurred when he pushed the complainant up against a wall.

The defendant walked out onto the veranda before closing a glass sliding door on the victim's right arm four times.

This caused the victim to scream out and to receive injuries to her arm including bruising.

The man, originally from Toowoomba, had a five-page criminal history.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had plans to move to residential accommodation to find some work, but while on remand had been exercising and eating well to focus on himself.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said this type of offending, especially towards women, was that of a "gutless coward".

"I am really concerned by the number of breaches of domestic violence, particularly violence in this community," Mr Manthey said.

The man was sentenced to 18 months in prison with three months to serve, acknowledging the 37 days held on remand. He is eligible for parole on July 29.

