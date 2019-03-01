Gusman's brilliant burst leads to crowning moment

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN: Jordan Gusman salutes the crowd after winning the 5000m national title at the Sydney Track Classic.

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN: Jordan Gusman salutes the crowd after winning the 5000m national title at the Sydney Track Classic. Chris Huang

ATHLETICS: Corindi product Jordan Gusman has produced a magical final 300m to win a long-awaited national title.

Competing in the 5000m men's event at the Sydney Track Classic last weekend, Gusman was trailing hot favourite Stewart McSweyn into the final lap.

With onlookers expecting McSweyn to maintain his advantage and hold on for a regulation victory, Gusman turned the script on its head and exploded to the finish line.

"I kind of knew Stewart is a bit quicker than me over the 5km but I knew I had the speed to get past and beat him at the end,” Gusman said.

"So I just wanted to hang on for as long as possible and give it everything I had.

"I'm surprised he left it so late to try and beat me because he knew that was my only chance to beat him - maybe the wind was a factor.”

Gusman won in a time of 13:29.47, beating his PB by five seconds and three seconds clear of McSweyn.

For the 24-year-old, the win marks sweet redemption at a meet that has plagued him with bad luck.

"I've been a bit disappointed with my last few national titles,” he said.

"In 2016 I came second in 1500m but didn't get the qualifying time to get to the Olympics. In 2017 it was a slow, tactical race and I was tripped over in the last lap and in 2018 I got bronchitis.

"I'm just happy I was able to show what I can do when I'm healthy.”

Making the national title more remarkable is the fact he has only raced the 5km distance since May last year.

Gusman was also quick to heap praise on his team, Tinman Elite in Colorado.

"I was based in Canberra but when my girlfriend finished university we moved to Melbourne,” he said.

"I had a look around but I couldn't find a team with what I was after. Going over to America has opened up my opportunities, it feels more like a team than everyone competing against each other.”

Gusman said the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was his goal but he was happy taking it one year at a time.