Gusman extends dominance at Sawtell Fun Run

UNBEATABLE: Jordan Gusman has made the Sawtell Super Fun Day Run his own. Brad Greenshields

ATHLETICS: When it comes to New Years on the Coffs Coast, you can be assured of two things; fireworks at the jetty on December 31 and Jordan Gusman winning the Sawtell Fun Run at the town's Super Fun Day on January 1.

Gusman has dominated the event for nearly a decade and ensured his reign didn't come to an end in 2019, claiming the victory in record time.

The 24-year-old from East Melbourne crossed the finishing line in 15:28, six seconds quicker than his previous event record which was set in 2017.

The win was Gusman's eighth in a row at the Sawtell Fun Run.

Second across the line was Sapphire Beach's Reece Edwards, who finished with a time of 16:48.

Woolgoolga's Nicole Feain was the fastest female, edging out Sapphire Beach's Olissa Onley and Coffs Harbour's Jess Dougherty.

One of the organisers of the Sawtell Super Fun Day Mike Barnes said day was once again a hit.

"It was very successful,” Barnes said.

"There was a good crowd there until about 1.30pm and then it began to get smaller.”

In the junior mile 11-year-old Daniel Williams was the quickest boy, putting the foot down from the start to win with a time of 5:44.51.

Palm Beach's Joseph Lethlean was keeping pace with Daniel at the start, but lost touch with the leader and finished second.

Maeve McCowen won an epic battle in the girls division, edging out Sophie Bailey by less than two seconds.