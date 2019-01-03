Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNBEATABLE: Jordan Gusman has made the Sawtell Super Fun Day Run his own.
UNBEATABLE: Jordan Gusman has made the Sawtell Super Fun Day Run his own. Brad Greenshields
Sport

Gusman extends dominance at Sawtell Fun Run

Sam Flanagan
by
3rd Jan 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATHLETICS: When it comes to New Years on the Coffs Coast, you can be assured of two things; fireworks at the jetty on December 31 and Jordan Gusman winning the Sawtell Fun Run at the town's Super Fun Day on January 1.

Gusman has dominated the event for nearly a decade and ensured his reign didn't come to an end in 2019, claiming the victory in record time.

The 24-year-old from East Melbourne crossed the finishing line in 15:28, six seconds quicker than his previous event record which was set in 2017.

The win was Gusman's eighth in a row at the Sawtell Fun Run.

Second across the line was Sapphire Beach's Reece Edwards, who finished with a time of 16:48.

Woolgoolga's Nicole Feain was the fastest female, edging out Sapphire Beach's Olissa Onley and Coffs Harbour's Jess Dougherty.

One of the organisers of the Sawtell Super Fun Day Mike Barnes said day was once again a hit.

"It was very successful,” Barnes said.

"There was a good crowd there until about 1.30pm and then it began to get smaller.”

In the junior mile 11-year-old Daniel Williams was the quickest boy, putting the foot down from the start to win with a time of 5:44.51.

Palm Beach's Joseph Lethlean was keeping pace with Daniel at the start, but lost touch with the leader and finished second.

Maeve McCowen won an epic battle in the girls division, edging out Sophie Bailey by less than two seconds.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Most complained about councils outed

    premium_icon Most complained about councils outed

    News Misconduct allegations are the most commonly made complaints about councils in NSW.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:36 PM
    Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    premium_icon Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    News Six cars were damaged and two had to be towed from the scene.

    Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    premium_icon Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    News Toilets had history of sexual assaults, anti-social behaviour.

    Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    premium_icon Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    News NSW DPI Fisheries officers are shifting their focus this summer.

    Local Partners