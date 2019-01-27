Gurwinder ready to make his mark

TRUE BLUES: Rajinder Kaur, Anna Dhaliwal, Anshpreet Kaur and Gurwinder Singh are now all Australian citizens.

IT'S said Australia is the land of opportunity, a country where all its inhabitants are given a 'fair go'.

Gurwinder Singh arrived on the shores of the land Down Under nearly six years ago and has grabbed his chance at a new life with both hands.

Mr Singh was one of almost 50 residents who officially became an Australian citizen on Saturday morning, and he's eternally grateful to be welcomed with open arms.

"It's a very special day, I'm feeling very lucky to become an Australian citizen,” Mr Singh said after receiving his certificate.

"My wife and two daughters became citizens last year.”

The 37-year-old's father travelled all the way from India to be at the citizenship ceremony, making the occasion even more significant.

Mr Singh said his favourite thing about Australia is the beaches and he regularly takes his daughters to local spots for a swim.

Looking to the future, Mr Singh is intent on making the most of being an official Australian.

"I want to continue on with farming,” he said.

"My wife is in community service and she enjoys that. We're both enjoying our lifestyle.”