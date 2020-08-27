Gurmesh Singh: We need ‘adult debate’ on nuclear energy

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has called for a rational and 'adult debate' on nuclear energy policy. (file photo of nuclear power plant in Germany)

COFFS Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has called for a rational and 'adult debate' on nuclear energy policy.

One Nation's Mark Latham has been pushing a new bill which would lift the ban on uranium mining and allow the use of nuclear power.

Cabinet on Monday voted against supporting it but Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Leader of the NSW Nationals - a long-time supporter of nuclear power - is pursuing other options.

While details are unclear, Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has confirmed that:

"There is likely to be a bill introduced into the parliament in the next few months to review the ban on mining," Mr Singh said.

"Until I see the specifics of this bill and what it proposes, I can't comment on it."

He says there is already broad community acceptance of nuclear technology when it comes to medical use but also accepts there is fear of nuclear energy based on accidents overseas.

"However, the technology from those sites is 60-years-old.

"But let me be clear, I am not advocating for nuclear energy in Australia, but we need to have this discussion in a grown up way - talking about the science instead of talking up our fears."

Gurmesh Singh

Labor candidate trying to 'muddy the waters'

Mr Singh was responding to a letter to the editor from Labor Party Council Candidate Tony Judge.

Mr Singh also had this to say:

THE Labor Party Council Candidate Tony Judge has again tried to muddy the waters - this time when it comes to having a rational and adult debate about nuclear energy policy.

At the moment, Nuclear Energy is outlawed in Australia under Commonwealth Law, and unlike other states, NSW takes this further with a ban on uranium mining.

However, I do think it is time for us to have a grown up discussion about nuclear energy. Coffs Harbour already has four nuclear facilities, so there is already broad community acceptance of nuclear technology when it comes to medical use.

The technology from those sites is 60 years old. If you compare any technology from that era to the modern age, we see huge improvements in safety, reliability, and effectiveness - just like we've seen with solar panels.

Our energy policy deserves more than mere slogans.

The Labor Party Council Candidate Mr Judge also cites a policy paper which suggests regions of interest for nuclear energy written in 2016 by Nuclear for Climate Australia- an organisation run by former Goulburn Labor candidate Rob Parker. Maybe Mr Judge should examine his own party's actions before throwing stones at others.