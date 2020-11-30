Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 6:38 AM

Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home in Sydney's west before shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a granny flat on Rymill Street, Tregear, in the early hours of Monday morning where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and shoulder.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in and anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come

Originally published as Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

More Stories

editors picks fatal shooting gunmen police shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spikes used in pursuit to stop man disqualified until 2052

        Premium Content Spikes used in pursuit to stop man disqualified until 2052

        Crime A Coffs Harbour man disqualified from driving for 30 years will face court after he allegedly led police on a pursuit after failing to stop at a breath test

        NSW kids’ allergies skyrocket

        Premium Content NSW kids’ allergies skyrocket

        Health Hospital admissions for severe allergic reactions in kids have risen in Sydney and...

        Boaters urged to play it safe on the water

        Premium Content Boaters urged to play it safe on the water

        News ‘Marine Rescue volunteers are frequently called to help boaters who find themselves...

        How red tape let vulnerable teens down

        Premium Content How red tape let vulnerable teens down

        News The state’s child protection bureaucrats have been slammed over multiple suicides...