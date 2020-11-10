Menu
A gunman remains on the loose after a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
Crime

Gunman on the loose after man shot

by Angie Raphael
10th Nov 2020 5:16 PM

A gunman remains on the run in Perth after a shooting, but police say there are no concerns for community safety.

Officers were called to a home on Wann Court in Upper Swan over a firearm incident just before 2.30pm on Monday.

"It was established a firearm was discharged at the residence and an adult male received an injury to one of his legs," police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but his wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

"Inquiries are ongoing and there are no concerns for public safety," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

