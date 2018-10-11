Gunman confronts woman in Brisbane garage

The vehicle believed to be involved in the two incidents on Wednesday. Picture: QPS

A WOMAN has faced a terrifying encounter when two men, one armed with a gun, confronted her as she sat behind the wheel of her car in the garage of her Brisbane home.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted armed robbery, after the woman was parked in her Audi in the garage of her home at The Promenade, Hendra, at about 7.50pm Wednesday.

She was allegedly confronted by two men who got out of a stolen black Holden Trax SUV wagon and approached the driver-side window.

The woman locked the doors and sounded the horn before both men turned back to the other vehicle and fled the scene.

Police are urging anyone who saw the SUV to contact police and not approach the vehicle itself.

Officers are also seeking any witnesses or drivers with relevant dashcam footage in that area at that time to come forward and contact police.

Police allege the same SUV and its occupants are linked to an armed robbery at a Lawnton service station soon after the Hendra incident.

At around 9.10pm a stolen Black, Holden Trax, SUV wagon entered the Old North Road business, police said.

One man remained in the vehicle, a second man armed with a gun and a woman got out of the car.

The armed man entered the store and demanded cash.

The two men and the woman fled the store in the stolen Holden, police said.

Investigations are continuing.