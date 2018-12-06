Gunalda business reopens with a buzz under new ownership

WELCOME ABOARD: New Gunalda store 'Neds Shed' with owner Jackie James on Tuesday.

A GUNALDA business inspired by Australia's most famous bushranger has reopened under new ownership and is causing a buzz leading into Christmas.

The secondhand and collectables store, Ned's Shed, held its official reopening this week with a free sausage sizzle.

Store owner Jackie James who lives in Glenwood said she was excited about the new opportunities in Gunalda.

"We've always sold the Ned Kelly t-shirts, and it was Grumpy (husband) who bought the empty gas cylinder and said to me I want you to paint Ned Kelly on it," she said.

"It was originally going to be for our front gate and when we bought our shop it was just fitting to have Ned Kelly. We sell Ned Kelly merchandise and we've always had Ned Kelly towels."

Ms James, who has Irish heritage, believes Ned Kelly was an Australian hero.

"I'm a bit of an activist and I've done a bit of research and have written about Ned Kelly. I know all about his heritage," she said.

"He's an Australian hero and it seems like the right thing to do."

The store sells an array of things from towels, furniture, plants, birds, books and denim clothing.

"We like to sell old, new and interesting so if it's appealing to me then I'll probably sell it," she said.

"I like all the vintage and retro stuff but we have all the Ned Kelly towels and a lot of these things I make myself.

"I looked under the bed and I've had all these boxes of old books that I've collected. I completely forgot they were there and now they're in the shop.

"We spend our life looking around for collectable stuff; it's what we love to do."

When the weather cools down, Ms James said she would launch a book club writer's group at Ned's Shed.

The store is open Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Week day trading time is 9am-4pm.

Saturday is 9am-2pm.