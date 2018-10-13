Menu
CCTV of caravan park robbery
News

Gun-wielding robber still on the run

Annie Perets
by
12th Oct 2018 7:01 PM

POLICE are hunting for a pistol-wielding robber who threatened caravan park staff at gunpoint.

On October 7, a man entered the reception office of a Lazy Acres Carvan Park in Torquay and stole cash and mobile phones from the front desk.
The offender has been at large since committing the terrifying crime, in which a woman had the gun pointed at her head, at Torquay's Lazy Acres Caravan Park last Sunday.

He stole cash and mobile phones, ran away down Exeter St and onto Bideford St.

 

On October 7, a man entered the reception office of a Lazy Acres Carvan Park in Torquay and stole cash and mobile phones from the front desk.
Images of the wanted man, which were captured on CCTV, have been released.

Detectives hope someone from the public will recognise the man to help them arrest him.

The robber is described as about 170cm tall with a skinny build and dark hair.

While executing the daylight crime, he wore a grey hoody, dark-coloured pants and sunglasses.

Luckily, no one was physically injured during the armed robbery. If you recognise the man, or have any information regarding the incident, call Policelink on 131444.

