Firearms parts and cannabis were seized during a raid on the Northern Rivers.
PHOTOS: Gun parts, drugs, handcuffs seized during raids

18th May 2018 6:09 AM

GUN parts, drugs and handcuffs were seized by police during a series of raids across the Northern Rivers.

Police yesterday searched six properties and will commence court proceedings against three people following a Firearms Prohibition Order compliance operation.

Officers from Richmond Police District, joined by officers from Strike Force Raptor, Northern Region Operational Support Group and the Dog Unit (Explosive Detection Dog), conducted the operation in Caniaba, Georgica, Keith Hall and Woodburn.

Police will allege they located a set of handcuffs at a property in Kurrajong Place, Caniaba, about 1kg cannabis at a home in Georgica, firearm parts including stock, trigger mechanisms, magazines and casings at a home in Keith Hall and one cannabis plant at a home in Woodburn.

A 47-year-old man will be served a court notice for contravening a weapons prohibition order.

A 67-year-old man will face court for possessing cannabis and a 41-year-old man will face court for possessing firearm parts, and possessing firearms in contravention of firearms prohibition order.

Court dates are yet to be set.

cannabis editors picks firearm northern rivers crime raid richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

