Gun juniors snare green jackets

TOP OF THE LOT: Corey Lamb and Yerin Kim won their respective Jack Newton Junior Golf Bonville Champions Trophy competitions.

BONVILLE Golf Resort welcomed 48 of the best junior golfers from across New South Wales last week for the 7th annual Jack Newton Junior Golf Bonville Champions Trophy.

The Jack Newton Junior Golf program promotes grassroots golf in Australia and the invitation only Champions Trophy is widely regarded as the most prestigious junior competition in Australia.

Corey Lamb (The Vintage) and Yerin Kim (Strathfield) were crowned winners of the 2019 tournament, both finishing well ahead of their contenders.

Lamb secured a convincing victory in the Boys Championship, shooting four consecutive under par rounds to finish with a tournament total eight under.

Jacob Dundas (Toronto) finished off an impressive week with an eagle on the 18th in front of a packed clubhouse to card a two under par total and secure his place as runner-up, one shot clear of Josh Robards (Newcastle).

Girls Champion Yerin Kim (Strathfield) recovered well after a slow start to finish the tournament strongly with a four round tournament total of Total 287 (-1), winning the trophy by nine shots.

Runner-up June Song (Avondale) finished eight over.

Surprise packet in the girls competition was Port Macquarie local Ella Scaysbrook, the youngest competitor to qualify this year.

Scaysbrook had an incredible start to the tournament finishing top of the leaderboard after the first round and went on to finish fifth overall along with Annika Boyd (Toukley).

Players enjoy the entire four round tournament courtesy of Bonville Golf Resort and both boys and girls champions receive an honorary lifetime membership at Bonville.

2018 Bonville Champions Trophy winner Harrison Crowe was a late withdrawal from the competition after qualifying for the 2019 Emirates Australia Open at The Australian Golf Club.

Crowe finished with rounds of 75 and 74 to finish seven over but unfortunately missed the cut in his first appearance on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

The Jack Newton Junior Golf Bonville Champions Trophy kickstarts are busy summer for the club, which will conclude with the Australian Ladies Classic in February.