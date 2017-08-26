Gun juniors on the hunt for NPL glory

North Coast Football's talented under-13 boys team has reached the grand final of the PS4 National Premier League.

SOME of the Coffs Coast's finest young soccer talent are set to take on the might of a power Newcastle club this weekend in the hunt for glory.

North Coast Football's under-13 team has reached the grand final of the PS4 National Premier League to be played on Saturday morning against the Edgeworth Eagles.

This is the first year that North Coast Football has entered teams into the NPL with boys from the under-13, 14 and 15 teams travelling many miles this season to compete against a number of Hunter Valley based teams as well as squads from Football Mid North Coast.

The local under-13 squad was the only one of the three teams to reach the semi final stage, losing only two of their 20 preliminary matches.

In last week's semi final North Coast Football faced the Emerging Jets 12 years squad.

Showing no signs of nerves for such an important match, the North Coast Football squad blitzed the Emerging Jets 5-1.

There's plenty of talented young players in the NCF team but Kyan Page is one who's particularly stood out having scored 21 goals to be leading the NPL's under-13s golden boot list.

The grand finalists have met twice already this season and the North Coast Football boys have every right to feel confident ahead of the season climax.

In the first meeting back in May it was a thrilling 3-all draw against the Eagles but in the second match at the start of July, it was a high scoring affair with the North Coast Football squad taking the win 7-3.

The grand final kicks off at 10am on Satuirday at the home ground of Weston Workers near Kurri Kurri.