Gun, ammo allegedly stolen from vehicle in Kyogle

TWO men are expected to face court today on firearms charges.

Police will allege a .22 calibre pistol, ammunition, a magazine and bank cards were were stolen from a vehicle on Roxy Lane, Kyogle, between 6pm on Tuesday and 7am Wednesday this week.

Police were notified and began an investigation.

Police attended a government building on Geneva St, Kyogle, about 12.50pm on Wednesday and spoke with a 21-year-old Kyogle man.

They will allege that they searched the man and found ammunition in his possession.

A second man of the same age allegedly ran from the building at that time.

Richmond Police District officers then searched for the second man and located him at a Norton St, Kyogle address.

He was searched and police allegedly found a pistol, ammunition, a magazine, bank cards and steroids in his possession.

The pair were taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with a number of offences.

The 21-year-old Goonellabah man was charged with possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, stealing a firearm, larceny, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing ammunition without permit and outstanding warrants.

The 21-year-old Kyogle man was charged with possessing ammunition without a permit, possessing an unauthorised pistol and receiving or disposing of stolen property.

The men were refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.