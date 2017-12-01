Gumbaynggirr story shared on the board

WOMEN OF THE SEA: Aunty Anita Craig and Aunty Bea Ballangarry at the unveiling of the Boambee Creek Reserve storyboard.

WOMEN OF THE SEA: Aunty Anita Craig and Aunty Bea Ballangarry at the unveiling of the Boambee Creek Reserve storyboard. Trevor Veale

WHEN Tanya Jonas and Alvena Abbott became managers of Boambee Creek Reserve almost two years ago, there was an immediate connection to the area.

"When we came here, I felt something spiritual, it's hard to explain but it was a special feeling," Tanya said.

Boambee Creek Reserve is in Sawtell Rd, Sawtell and a popular recreational spot for locals and visitors.

"I started talking to Aunty Bea Ballangarry not long after we starting managing the reserve and she told me the inspiring story of the Women Who Made The Sea."

Tanya and Alvena wanted to share the Gumbaynggirr story with visitors to the park, and decided the best way to do it was with a story board.

"We want visitors to this area to get an insight into the land they're visiting, and the Women Who Made The Sea story tells how the coastline and creeks were formed."

After seeking permission from the Elders, the wheels were set in motion to create the storyboard similar to one at Scotts Head.

"There's a similar story board at Scotts Head," Tanya said.

"Aunty Shaa Smith gave permission to use her artwork for the project and this week we unveiled our local storyboard.

"It's about educating indigenous and non-indigenous visitors to the reserve about the area and it formally recognises the history and culture. We all had a beautiful afternoon and we couldn't have done this without Aunty Bea, we're very grateful for all her help."