Gumbaynggirr groups 'backward' for their stance says Price

NOT HAPPY: Jacitna Price has taken aim at Gumbaynggirr groups for not welcoming her to the region.

JACINTA Price has hit out at select Gumbaynggirr groups on the Coffs Coast after they called for a boycott of her speaking tour.

Her tour 'Mind the Gap', which is due to hit town on Tuesday, isn't being welcomed by the people of the Gumbaynggirr nation according to a media release sent out by nine local Aboriginal organisations.

"We would like to make it absolutely clear that Ms Price is not welcome in Gumbaynggirr country, a stance that is being led by Gumbaynggirr women," the statement read.

The groups don't want Ms Price to spread her "racist vitriol in our community".

"For years we have observed Ms Price continually vilify Aboriginal peoples and cultures, and ridicule the compounding pain and suffering of our communities.

"Ms Price's approach consistently undermines Aboriginal social justice movements and and we do not support or subscribe to her views in any way.

"Ms Price does not represent us and to come into our community to talk about Aboriginal issues, uninvited by us and knowingly against our wishes is a breach of our cultural protocols and a stunning act of disrespect.

"Ms Price has no lived experience in this community, therefore she has no right to speak in our community, on our issues."

Ms Price, a politician from the Northern Territory, isn't happy with the direction the groups have chosen to go and says it paints them in a bad light.

"It said a lot of defamatory stuff about me and called on the community to boycott my event. This smells of cultural bullying," she told the Coffs Coast Advocate.

"It's completely and utterly backward. It enhances the view Aboriginal people should all think the same and not have different values.

"Saying I'm presenting hate speech, inciting conflict and labelling all of my supporters as racist. All of these things are highly defamatory."

Jacinta Price on Q&A. Source: ABC.

Ms Price said the release was 'poorly worded' and called out the groups for not contacting her directly.

"At no stage has an indigenous person from Coffs reached out to me, they've just made assumptions. This is bullying and I won't be bullied," she said.

"It's not me causing the conflict, it's those who have put out this release. No where else in the country have I experienced this kind of bullying.

"Their claims are baseless... I would question the people who didn't even put their name to this and say they aren't representing all of the Gumbaynggirr people.

"I will be calling all of these places and seeking legal advice on the matter."

Ms Price said she has great support around the country and there's plenty of Aboriginal people "who don't share the same views as the majority and just toe the line."

"I've had a lot of Aboriginal people come to my events, there was an elderly lady last night who gave an incredibly emotional thanks to me for highlighting important issues," Ms Price said.

"I'll still be speaking in Coffs and there's people there who are excited I'm coming.

"There's been a lot of Gumbaynggirr people reach out to me saying they're sickened by this act of cultural bullying."

Mind the Gap is on at the Jetty Theatre from 6.30pm this Tuesday.