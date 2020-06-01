Gumbaynggir people take a stand against logging

A Gumbaynggirr embassy camp has been formed in response to active logging taking place within the Nambucca State Forest over sites that hold significant cultural value to the local Gumbaynggirr People.

Gumbaynggirr custodian and spokesperson Sandy Greenwood said there have been concerns about the lack of transparency from Forestry Corporation who have avoided community consultation processes and ignored contact and questions from the community.

"The NSW Forestry Corporation have been given the permission to log 140,000 hectares of coastal forests from Taree to Grafton which they refer to as "intensive harvesting zones," she said.

"If we don't act now our deeply significant cultural heritage will be desecrated, our beautiful old growth trees will be logged, rare flora will become extinct and our koalas and endangered species will literally have nowhere else to go."

The camp, which is being led by the Gumbaynggirr community, is being supported by locals and various environmental groups. There is wide concern that the forest is one of the few remaining endangered Koala habitats of its kind in the area.

Locals are further questioning the plans to log the area after thousands of hectares of nearby forest was burnt in the 2019/20 bushfires. The concern is that more deforestation after the destruction of bushfires will push endangered wildlife towards extinction.

"It would be a disaster and a disgrace to see some of our totemic animals like the Koala disappear for motives of greed." said Gumbanggirr spokesperson, Micklo Jarrett.

"The ancestral beings gave us our lore, our culture, and taught us how to live in harmony with the land. Everything was precious - we needed these places to survive. If they keep going like this we won't have forest left. This forest needs to be a sanctuary for our people and other animals."

The Gumabynggirr people are calling on the NSW Government to establish a new cultural heritage area that will safeguard cultural sites and endangered species, protect water catchments and boost local jobs in land management and tourism.