Guineas the goal for plunge horse

Grinzinger Allee strolls to the winning post on debut at Cranbourne. Picture: Getty Images

LAST weekend didn't begin ideally for trainer Jason Warren but ended with a renewed enthusiasm for the spring with his team of three-year-olds.

After Warren was forced to delay talented filly Brooklyn Hustle's return, he watched with excitement as Grinzinger Allee demolished his rivals at Cranbourne on Sunday.

The three-year-old gelding was heavily backed to win on debut, starting odds-on after he opened $9 in early betting.

In the week leading up to his first start, Grinzinger Allee was specked at huge odds to win the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas, his price cut from $201 to $51.

He is now a $26 chance.

Warren confirmed the Caulfield Guineas as a target.

"He's a pretty smart horse. Bred to get much further but (has a) good enough turn of foot to win a maiden at 1000m," Warren said.

Grinzinger Allee, who was bought in New Zealand, will race over 1300m at Sandown on September 4.

Warren was also impressed by the debut performance of Sebsilk at Cranbourne.

The colt has "got a Derby written all over him", according to Warren, after his fast-finishing second over 1400m.

Spring plans for Brooklyn Hustle remain unclear after she was scratched from last Saturday's Quezette Stakes after Warren wasn't satisfied with the results of a pre-race scope.

Her anticipated return is now set for the Atlantic Jewel Stakes (1200m) at the Valley on September 7.

How she performs will determine if Warren sends her to Sydney for the Group 1 Golden Rose (1400m) on September 28.

"If she wins the Atlantic Jewell then we might consider pushing her on the truck and head up there," Warren said.

"We've still got time to make that decision."

The Thousand Guineas (1600m) is also an option for her.

"We've got to see what she's like over 1400m before we commit to the mile," Warren said.

Warren is also looking forward to the return of filly Knowles, who like Brooklyn Hustle, is owned by Rosemont Stud.

"She's very exciting too," he said.

"We'll have to see how see goes over the next couple of weeks."